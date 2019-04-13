The Internet Is Dunking on Star Wars’ Odd Twitter Poll

In its more than 40-year history, the Star Wars saga has given audiences countless compelling characters that captivate viewers. What makes the series so fascinating is that, while it’s easy to align ourselves with the heroes, the complicated nature of the franchise’s conflicts also result in fascinating villains. For every fan of Luke Skywalker, there’s a fan of Darth Vader. For every fan of Rey, there’s a fan of Kylo Ren. In a recent Twitter poll, the official Star Wars account posed a question which could have seemingly been innocuous and innocent enough, asking its followers which organization from the new trilogy they would rather join.

If you were part of the Star Wars universe, what side would you be on? #StarWarsCelebration — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

Despite being a seemingly playful question, asking if fans would rather be part of the Resistance or the First Order, fans were quick to point out that, the First Order like the Galactic Empire, are a reflection of real-life genocidal fascistic regimes. Given the current political climate and the violence that regularly erupts based on differences in political views, many followers reminded the Star Wars account how truly evil the First Order is and that jokingly asking if anyone would join them might have been in poor taste.

“Not a Good Look”

I gotta tell you, this is not a good look when one side is literally fascist. — Don’t Blame Me I Voted for Vermin Supreme (@turnageb) April 12, 2019

Team Ewok

Y’all are wrong! Team Ewoks for days! pic.twitter.com/rNH8hmDMIB — VeNate13 @ KH3 Hype!!! (@VeNate13) April 12, 2019

A Third Choice

“Thanks for the Choice…”

Damn I want to be the genocidal space nazis! Thanks for the choice Disney — Bigmood Thotpawg (@MrPhetz) April 12, 2019

“Pretty Clear”

The non-fascist side. I mean, Star Wars makes it pretty clear who are the baddies, right? — Leandro Dubost (@LeandroDubost) April 12, 2019

“What a Toughie”

Do I wanna join the heroes of the movies or do I wanna join a paramilitary government that looked at a fascist empire’s mass murder in the billions and said “we can do better”, then proceeded to murder 3 times as many people.



What a toughie — 🇲🇽 Aylor 🇨🇦 🌻 (@AylorSot) April 12, 2019

That’s One Approach

I guess that’s one way of finding out if your audience is into fascism or not. 🤔 — Kirst // Dystopian Overture (@Dys_Overture) April 12, 2019

“Doesn’t Add Up”

why would a disney property make joining space nazis an option it just doesn’t add up — dead senators (@filth_waste) April 12, 2019

Another Hypothetical

If you were part of the Indiana Jones universe, what side would you be on? pic.twitter.com/WKz5nNLXUZ — Matt Murray (@ThatMattMurray) April 12, 2019

“Love Y’all, But…”