Star Wars

The Internet Is Dunking on Star Wars’ Odd Twitter Poll

In its more than 40-year history, the Star Wars saga has given audiences countless compelling […]

By

In its more than 40-year history, the Star Wars saga has given audiences countless compelling characters that captivate viewers. What makes the series so fascinating is that, while it’s easy to align ourselves with the heroes, the complicated nature of the franchise’s conflicts also result in fascinating villains. For every fan of Luke Skywalker, there’s a fan of Darth Vader. For every fan of Rey, there’s a fan of Kylo Ren. In a recent Twitter poll, the official Star Wars account posed a question which could have seemingly been innocuous and innocent enough, asking its followers which organization from the new trilogy they would rather join.

Despite being a seemingly playful question, asking if fans would rather be part of the Resistance or the First Order, fans were quick to point out that, the First Order like the Galactic Empire, are a reflection of real-life genocidal fascistic regimes. Given the current political climate and the violence that regularly erupts based on differences in political views, many followers reminded the Star Wars account how truly evil the First Order is and that jokingly asking if anyone would join them might have been in poor taste.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the poll!

“Not a Good Look”

Team Ewok

A Third Choice

“Thanks for the Choice…”

“Pretty Clear”

“What a Toughie”

That’s One Approach

“Doesn’t Add Up”

Another Hypothetical

“Love Y’all, But…”

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts