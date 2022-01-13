Star Wars: Former Boba Fett Actor Teases a Possible Return to New Series

The Book of Boba Fett has already released three episodes on Disney+, and it follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. The first episode of the series featured cut footage from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and we’ve since seen some other flashes from the film featuring young Boba Fett, who was played by Daniel Logan back in 2002. During a recent interaction on Instagram, Logan hinted that he may be returning for The Book of Boba Fett.

“My response every time Jango left me by myself 🎥 @jono_aka_biggs,” Logan joked on Instagram. “Not watching this crap because they didn’t cast you, the real Boba,” one fan commented. “Steve, give it a chance you never know who will show up,” Logan replied. You can check out the post below:

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have four more episodes, and Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wen stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

In another interview with TVLine, the actors teased more exciting characters.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

