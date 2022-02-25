Star Wars: Everything We Learned at the Galactic Starcruiser

Walt Disney World is upping the ante with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the most immersive experience the House of Mouse has ever introduced. This two-day experience is a trip through space as a part of the iconic Star Wars franchise, putting guests in the middle of the action in a galaxy far, far away. While the experience is an expensive one, it’s also a bit of a dream come true for many Star Wars fans.

There have been lots of questions about the Galactic Starcruiser ahead of its maiden voyage on March 1st. Fortunately, we’ve had the opportunity to try and answer some of those. ComicBook.com was able to board the Halcyon for a few ours as part of a preview event at Walt Disney World this week.

Even though we were only on the Galactic Starcruiser for a few hours (instead of the full two days), we were able to learn a ton about the Star Wars experience.

To make things easier to navigate, think of this as a one-stop-shop for all things Galactic Starcruiser. Below is a list of things we’ve learned about the experience and decided to put into writing. For each topic, you’ll see a paragraph about it followed by a link to read the full story, and we’ll keep adding to the list as we publish more information.

Enjoy!

Your Choices Effect Your Journey

The Starcruiser exists in a snapshot of the Star Wars universe between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. All of the characters aboard the ship are part of the story being told. How you interact with those characters matters. By simply talking to one of them and not another, you can wind up having a totally different experience than someone else in your own traveling party.

Transport to the Halcyon

At a preview event for the Starcruiser, ahead of its March 1st launch, ComicBook.com had the chance to take in some of the experience firsthand. The entire experience starts with the boarding process, which is the first sign that the Starcruiser is unlike anything else you’ve done before.

Unique Star Wars Cabins

The Starcruiser is supposed to be a high-end cruise, albeit one through outer space. The cabins themselves resemble those you’d find on a cruise ship, completely made over for the worlds of Star Wars. The design throughout each piece of the cabin is wonderfully Star Wars, helping transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

Ties to Every Star Wars Era

The Halcyon was designed to bridge elements of all Star Wars eras with its architecture, design, costumes, and story elements. The ship was built during the High Republic era, borrows styles from the royal families of the prequels, and serves as a key fixture in the relationship of Han and Leia.

Plenty of New and Existing Characters

The Galactic Starcruiser is official Star Wars canon. That means every character that guests interact with (aside from usual crew members) are a part of the official Star Wars lore. Some of these characters, such as Rey and Chewbacca, have appeared in other Star Wars films before. Many of the characters, however, are brand new to the Starcruiser.

A New A.I. Droid Experience

The character that guests get the most time with, however, is a droid named D3-O9. D3 is an artificially intelligent character that is accessible in every single guest cabin. Each guest essentially has a personal D3 to share their experiences with, speaking to her as often or as little as they choose. D3 listens, remembers, responds, offers advice, and becomes part of the experience and story alongside the guest.

Galactic Starcruiser Changes Galaxy’s Edge

Batuu is supposed to be the location of a secret Resistance base, which is hinted at during the Rise of the Resistance attraction (and the various character appearances of Rey and Chewbacca). The story of the Galactic Starcruiser adds a lot more context to the narrative of the park itself, as well as both of its rides. Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run tie directly into the Galactic Starcruiser, and guests aboard the ship are given Lightning Lane passes to experience both rides in their rightful place in the timeline.

