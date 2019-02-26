‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ to Reveal First Look at Costumes

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is finally set to open in the two North American Disney theme parks this summer, and we’re about to get our first look at the characters that will fill the new attraction.

According to the unofficial Galaxy’s Edge Twitter account, which has been posting photos of the park-in-progress as its been built, revealed this week that Tuesday would likely bring the costume reveal of the cast members within the area. Since everyone working in Galaxy’s Edge will be in character as a resident of Batuu, the threads could be pretty important when it comes to learning more about story and park itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“First look costume reveal at #SWGECA (Disneyland),” the account wrote in a tweet on Monday. “Cast members have been invited to see the new costumes for the Galaxy’s Edge cast! The public will see them soon afterwards!”

#SWGalaxysEdge “First Look” costume reveal at #SWGECA (Disneyland) – Cast members have been invited to see the new costumes for the Galaxy’s Edge cast! The public will see them soon afterwards! pic.twitter.com/LDh6zrgFG2 — SWGalaxysEdge (@sw_edge) February 25, 2019

The photo in the tweet says that the costume reveal will take place on Tuesday at 10 pm Pacific Time. It’s unclear whether that means the reveal to the cast members will take place at that time, or that’s when the general public will be able to see the new costumes.

In addition to the actual opening of Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland this year, there will be some tie-in comics and novels to help familiarize fans with the world of Batuu. The first of these stories to arrive will be the comic Marvel Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge miniseries, the first issue of which hits shelves on April 24th.

Are you looking forward to Galaxy’s Edge? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!