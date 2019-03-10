Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Drone Footage Debuts

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge won’t be opening until later this year, with fans having to settle for seeing trailers featuring computer-simulated models of what the park intends to look like when it finally opens. Luckily, new drone footage released by Disney has given us a much better look at how the attraction is coming together in real life and how the galaxy far, far away has been realized for the park.

ABC 7 reporter Rob McMillan shared the footage with his followers on Twitter, which takes you through various areas of the under construction park.

While the computer simulations were enough to get potential guests excited, seeing how effectively the park has recreated the world of Star Wars has us even more excited. Luckily, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced earlier this week during the Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that the attraction would open in Disneyland on May 31st and in Disney World on August 29th.

Over on D23, new details were shared about the attraction, noting that these initial opening dates were considered “Phase One,” with “Phase Two” likely opening late summer and late fall.

The site described, “When you first arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day for phase one, you’ll have the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds, and experiences of Batuu—from the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, to the thrilling new attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places you in control of the most famous ship in the galaxy as you live out your very own Star Wars story.”

It added, “Later this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open for phase two—and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance as you experience the most ambitious, immersive, and advanced attraction ever. The land is opening in phases so that guests can sooner enjoy the unique, out-of-this-world experiences that will only be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

