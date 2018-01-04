‘Star Wars’ Stone Plant Pots and Statues For a Garden in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Not great with plants? Perhaps this collection of wonderful Star Wars plant pots and decorative statues will motivate you to keep a garden in tip-top shape. Then again, maybe one of the new Force powers includes an ability to keep flowers alive with minimal effort – fingers crossed.

The pots stand nearly 6-inches tall while the statues are roughly 17-inches tall, so they’re pretty substantial. They’re also made with Polystone and suitable for indoor or outdoor use. You can peruse the entire Star Wars garden collection here, with the pots running $35.99 and the statues $72.99 with free shipping. The breakdown of each item is as follows:

• Boba Fett Plant Pot

• Darth Vader Plant Pot

• Stormtrooper Plant Pot

• R2-D2 Garden Statue

• Yoda Garden Statue

• C-3PO Garden Statue

• Stormtrooper Garden Statue

• Leia Garden Statue

• Darth Vader Garden Statue

If you still can’t keep plants alive after giving your garden a Star Wars makeover, you might be more suited to nursing a drink from one of these to drown your sorrows.

