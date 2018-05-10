‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Star Confirms Harrison Ford Hates Ewoks

Despite being one of the most iconic actors of his generation, Harrison Ford has gained a reputation over the years as being a curmudgeon, which would explain why Han Solo was killed off in The Force Awakens, preventing the performer from having to visit the galaxy far, far away ever again. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is taking over the reins as the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, who recently confirmed that, after all these years, Ford still hates the Ewoks.

“That might be true, yeah. He was kind of like, ‘Wait, what is it? Who’s directing?’ He barely knew what was happening,” Ehrenreich shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live when discussing how Ford might be the cast member least interested in the Star Wars franchise. “He still doesn’t like the Ewoks. I think that’s a big thing for him. He hates Ewoks. It’s like FAO Schwartz, he didn’t like them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The host then wondered how Ford would feel about the porgs in The Last Jedi, before admitting that the actor was probably oblivious to the creatures, with Ehrenreich echoing, “He might not know.”

Solo was co-written by Lawrence Kasdan, who also wrote The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Ford previously revealed how his relationship with the screenwriter worked, even if it resulted in Ewoks.

The actor shared with The L.A. Times of the working relationship, “That’s because he could get me to do almost anything. [laughs] I forgive him for everything except for the Ewoks.”

Ford may have met with Ehrenreich to give the newcomer to the saga his seal of approval, though when it came to offering insight on the character, Ford was a little more tight-lipped.

“We were about to start shooting and I felt like, ya know, it didn’t feel right to do it without meeting him. Originally, it was gonna be me and the directors and the head of the studio and stuff and then, scheduling it, it was just me. I met him in his airplane hangar with five airplanes surrounding us. And then we went out to lunch. He was awesome,” Ehrenreich recalled. “He said, if anyone asks, tell them I told you anything you need to know and that you’re not allowed to say anything, which was good.”

Audiences will see how Ehrenreich compares to Ford when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, which will likely not feature Ewoks.

Do you share Ford’s thoughts on the creatures? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live]