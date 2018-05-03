Chewbacca Wants You to Roar For New Charity Campaign

Most Star Wars fans can easily recite our favorite pieces of dialogue from our favorite characters, yet when it comes to Chewbacca, it’s tougher to recall an actual line than it is to let out a Wookiee roar. As part of a new campaign for UNICEF, the cast and crew of Solo: A Star Wars Story asks you to offer social media your best roar, which will result in $1 being donated to the organization for each post. Learn more about the campaign in the video above.

The campaign is described, “Star Wars’ Chewbacca challenges you to #RoarForChange. Show us your best Wookiee roar! For each public post, like, or share on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that includes #RoarForChange between May 3 – 25, 2018, Star Wars: Force for Change U.S. will donate $1 to UNICEF USA, up to $1 million. Funds will be used to support UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children around the world. Learn more at ForceForChange.com.”

Since his debut in the original Star Wars, Chewbacca has been an immensely beloved character in science fiction. In Solo, audiences will learn much more about the Wookiee and see how his friendship with Han Solo began.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” co-writer Lawrence Kasdan shared with Entertainment Weekly about the film. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.”

The Wookiee’s appearances in the original trilogy of films show off how immensely loyal and protective the species can be of their friends, though Kasdan hinted that befriending Chewbacca is easier said than done.

“Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Kasdan noted. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

Star Alden Ehrenreich echoed these comments when speaking to USA Today, detailing that, while they’d come to be known as a dynamic duo in the galaxy far, far away, things didn’t always run so smoothly.

“Chewie’s about 190 years old, so he’s not exactly young in Wookiee terms,” Ehrenreich revealed. “They both have very strong personalities so they butt heads a little bit.”

You can head to ForceForChange.com to learn more about the campaign and see Solo: A Star Wars Story when it hits theaters on May 25th.

