‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Finally Shows How Han Can SPOILER Chewbacca

Han Solo and Chewbacca debuted in Star Wars as close allies, though the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to depict how that friendship began. In addition to showing how the duo met, star Alden Ehrenreich confirms that the new film will also show Han doing something we’ve never before seen in a Star Wars film.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Throughout the Star Wars saga, Chewbacca regularly interacts with those around him, despite the audience never understanding the sounds he makes. We can only ever interpret what he says based on how the rest of the characters react, though Ehrenreich confirmed that audiences will see Han speak to the Wookiee in his native language.

“We had to figure out, there’s a part where it’s subtitled, so we had to figure out what words meant certain words, but it was in my audition, I had to learn it. Sort of do the whole thing,” the actor shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live. “To see if you can deal with how embarrassed you feel.”

Many characters have interacted with Chewbacca throughout the saga, though not even the droids themselves have interacted with him by speaking his language.

Luckily, Ehrenreich had some help from Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo in honing the dialogue.

“We ended up doing a lot of it. Joonas, who plays Chewie, has been doing it for three movies. So he taught me, kinda,” Ehrenreich pointed out. “I can do the [growls], like that kind of thing. But Joonas has different, deep cut Chewie stuff, like Chewie’s laugh, and all these kind of Chewie things. Shyriiwook is the name of the language.”

Despite Suotamo’s mastery of the language, the dialogue still gets some assistance from the animal kingdom.

“He does it live and they take the sound of a bear and a seal and a lion or something and combine it in post,” Ehrenreich confirmed. “We’d be in the cockpit and sometimes I have to say stuff, name 16 different buttons and one planet and a gun and a thing, and I’m like learning the lines, and I’d turn to him, and he’d be like, ‘I think, then I say “[Wookiee noise].”‘”

Fans will see how Han Solo and Chewbacca’s friendship began when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

