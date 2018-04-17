New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ TV Spot Features First Mention of Millennium Falcon

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, audiences will see how Han Solo became the acclaimed smuggler we met in the original Star Wars, in addition to seeing his first interactions with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and his iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon. A new TV spot for the film focuses on the fantastic freighter, featuring the first mention of the ship’s name. Check out the TV spot above.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The ship has been one of the most-talked-about elements of the upcoming film, as the Millenium Falcon‘s interior and exterior look slightly different from how it looked in the original trilogy. While the ship looks noticeably cleaner, Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo confirmed that the ship isn’t necessarily “new” in Solo, but rather is “restored.”

When a fan pointed out how the ship looked more recognizable in Revenge of the Sith in its brief appearance, Hidalgo confirmed, “The Falcon has always been old. Lando’s version best represents his tastes. Think of it as not only restored but also customized.”

In addition to the ship looking fresher than audiences have ever seen, star Donald Glover also hinted that the film will include a sequence we’ve never seen in a Star Wars film.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, [Ron Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing,’” Glover shared at a press conference for the Television Critics Association. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”

Fans will see the Falcon in action when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

