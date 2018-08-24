‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Novelization Offers ‘Rogue One’ Connections

Solo: A Star Wars Story connected to the larger Star Wars saga in a variety of ways, with its main connection being that it explored the early years of the iconic smuggler who debuted in the original film. The movie’s novelization allowed Lucasfilm to explore even more connections to the galaxy far, far away, which included references of Rogue One‘s Jyn Erso and Saw Gerrera.

In new excerpts from the novel shared on StarWars.com, we learn about Enfys Nest’s meeting with the burgeoning Rebel Alliance, which included an encounter with Gerrera and his young ward. The scene takes place late in the narrative, after Enfys has revealed herself to Solo, Beckett, and Qi’ra, with all of them taken aback by how young Enfys appeared. At the time, Jyn was only 11 years old, with Gerrera detailing the importance of devoting oneself to a cause from an early age.

The excerpt reads, “[Saw Gerrera] frowned. ‘Many people treat age as if it’s a shield to hide behind, something that protects our children. And sometimes it is. Until someone comes along who doesn’t honor the shield. Then we must decide if we’re going to keep pretending that shield is there. The Empire doesn’t care what age she is. So she must learn about this threat that faces all of us.’”

The refined coaxium that Enfys obtained from the crew of the Millennium Falcon was given to Gerrera to carry out whatever missions were necessary.

This exchange might not have been necessary for the journey of Han Solo, but it does help elaborate on the relationship between Gerrera and Erso. In Rogue One, we only witness the young girl seek out Gerrera after her mother is killed, with the film then jumping forward in time by a decade or so.

Jyn and Saw reunite, though shortly after, the Rebellion leader dies on Jedha during a demonstration of the Death Star’s firepower. Their connection is only hinted at, with this scene from the Solo novel shedding more light on how their dynamic played out.

Saw wasn’t the only one to die in Rogue One, with Jyn also perishing during another display of the Death Star’s abilities.

Fans of Saw, Jyn, or Enfys might have to settle for this novelization for more adventures of these characters, as there are currently no announced plans for any of these characters to appear in another film.

The novelization of Solo: A Star Wars Story hits shelves on September 4th. You can pre-order it on Amazon now.

