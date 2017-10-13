Star Wars: Han Solo Rumored to Have First Teaser, Title Reveal Coming Soon

The first full-length trailer for The Last Jedi debuted earlier this week, satiating many fans’ hunger to get a new look at the upcoming sequel. Meanwhile, the status of another Star Wars film, the Han Solo spinoff, reportedly will be announcing the film’s official title and debut a teaser in the near future.

Heard that some #HanSolo marketing stuff is done & a trailer cut is floating around. No idea when we’ll see it, but…one exists. #StarWars — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) October 10, 2017

The information comes from Cinelinx‘s Jordan Maison, who’s an official Star Wars artist for Topps. Whether or not this means they heard about the rumored trailer and title, which they revealed in a follow-up tweet would be “revealed soon,” from official Lucasfilm circles or from the movie blogosphere is yet to be seen.

Director Ron Howard took over the reins for the spinoff film back in June following the departure of Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who were reportedly steering the film into too far a comical direction. Reports claimed that the film had only three weeks of filming left, with another five weeks of reshoots scheduled in.

Considering Howard has been working on the project for far more than eight weeks, with the production yet to officially be “wrapped,” it’s inevitable that we’ll get some sort of information about the project in the near future.

While Lucasfilm themselves haven’t released any official images from the production, Howard has been teasing throughout his entire tenure various elements of the production. Despite the filmmaker regularly sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos, he’s always careful to never reveal too much about the plot or full-fledged looks at the cast in character.

Recently, Howard shared that stars like Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover had wrapped shooting, with no word yet on when Han Solo himself, Alden Ehrenreich, would finish filming.

Disney will be releasing Thor: Ragnarok in three weeks and The Last Jedi hits theaters in two months, with both of these releases marking a great opportunity to finally show off some footage.

The untitled Han Solo film will be in theaters May 25, 2018.

