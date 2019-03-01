‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ Gets Reimagined in ‘The Force Awakens’-Style Trailer

While Lucasfilm might wish that Star Wars fans would erase all memory of the Star Wars Holiday Special from their minds, fans of the franchise lovingly remember it as one of the most absurd productions the studio ever released. One fan attempted to blend the retro style of the special with the new directions of the sequel trilogy by editing the above trailer, which imagines the special in the style of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fantha Tracks shared the video that was originally posted on YouTube by user Andy Lyth, with this fake trailer adding more weight to the events of the Holiday Special, using the pacing and musical cues from The Force Awakens trailers. Fans who have seen the Holiday Special are sure to appreciate how the sillier aspects of it have been reimagined by Lyth, while those unfamiliar with the special will likely have their curiosities satiated by this trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Star Wars: A New Hope becoming one of the biggest pop culture sensations of the late ’70s, everyone was quick to find ways to cash-in on the property. This led to George Lucas giving the approval for CBS to craft a holiday special focusing on the characters, with stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher all participating.

The narrative of the special focused on Chewbacca’s father, wife, and son all waiting for him to return home for “Life Day” festivities. Chewbacca had apparently been more interested in zipping around the galaxy with Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon than making sure he was with his family for the occasion, with a variety of obstacles preventing him from getting home in time.

Fans have given up all hope that the special will see any sort of official release, though various stories within the canonical franchise have found ways to pay tribute to the infamous TV event. The original script for Solo: A Star Wars Story, for example, helped remind audiences of Chewbacca’s extended family on the Blu-ray’s special features.

During the scene in which Chewbacca formally introduces himself to Han Solo, audiences only heard the Wookiee speak in his native tongue. According to the script, Chewbacca introduced himself as, “Chewbacca, son of Attichitcuck.” The character was first introduced in The Star Wars Holiday Special and had various mentions in multiple Star Wars Expanded Universe tales.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!