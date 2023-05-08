Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade Synopsis Revealed

Star Wars fans can now learn what Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade is all about. Lucasfilm Publishing and Random House Worlds have revealed the synopsis for Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, the upcoming book by author Delilah S. Dawson. When Lucasfilm Publishing announced Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade at New York Comic Con in October, they confirmed it would follow Iskat, one of the inquisitors, Jedi hunters trained by Darth Vader, previously seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Tales of the Jedi and Star Wars Rebels.

Previous stories revealed that inquisitors are former Jedi who survived Order 66 only to be turned to the dark side of the Force under torture and duress. Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade's synopsis suggests Iskat is different, a Jedi who had always questioned the Jedi Order's orthodoxy and found freedom with the Order's fall. Here's the official synopsis for Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade:

(Photo: Lucasfilm Publishing)

What is Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade about?

"Padawan Iskat Akaris has dedicated her life to traveling the galaxy alongside her master, learning the ways of the Force to become a good Jedi. Despite Iskat's dedication, peace and control have remained elusive, and with each setback, she feels her fellow Jedi grow more distrustful of her. Already uncertain about her future in the Jedi Order, Iskat faces tragedy when her master is killed and the Clone Wars engulf the galaxy in chaos.

Now a general on the front lines contributing to that chaos, she is often reminded: Trust in your training. Trust in the wisdom of the Council. Trust in the Force. Yet as the shadows of doubt take hold, Iskat begins to ask questions that no Jedi is supposed to ask: Questions about her own unknown past. Questions the Jedi Masters would consider dangerous.

As the years pass and the war endures, Iskat's faith in the Jedi wanes. If they would grant her more freedom, she is certain she could do more to protect the galaxy. If they would trust her with more knowledge, she could finally cast aside the shadows that have begun to consume her. When the Jedi Order finally falls, Iskat seizes the chance to forge a path of her own. She embraces the salvation of Order 66.

As an Inquisitor, Iskat finds the freedom she has always craved: to question, to want. And with each strike of her red blade, Iskat moves closer to claiming her new destiny in the Force—whatever the cost."

When does Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade release?

Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade releases in stores on July 18th. Dawson's other Star Wars writing includes the novels Phasma and Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire.

Other upcoming Star Wars novels include the beginning of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase 3 in October. There's also From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi, the anthology of between-the-scenes stories taking place during Return of the Jedi (which turns 40 this year), releasing September 5th.