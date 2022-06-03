The Inquisitors Strike Back in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 Images

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “Part III” episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Ben” Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is not the Jedi you’re looking for in new images from Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s “Part III.” After rescuing the kidnapped Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) on the planet Daiyu in “Part II,” streetsmart conman Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani) sends Obi-Wan to rendezvous with undercover smuggler Tala (Indira Varma) on the Empire-occupied mining system Mapuzo. Posing as farmers from Tawl, Obi-Wan and Leia evade Imperial forces to reach the spaceport and escape off-planet — only for the Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) to track the fugitive Jedi to Mapuzo.

Revealing she’s helped smuggle Jedi through underground tunnels of The Path to escape Mapuzo — including an old friend of Kenobi’s from the Clone Wars — Tala rescues Obi-Wan after he’s nearly burned to death during a lightsaber duel against his former padawan. The quarry on Mapuzo is where Obi-Wan and Darth Vader meet for the first time since their fated battle on Mustafar a decade earlier in Revenge of the Sith.

As the vengeful Vader tortures Obi-Wan, Reva hunts her own prey: Leia. “Part III” ends with Leia about to be captured by the ambitious Third Sister, seeking to prove herself to the Dark Lord and be awarded the position of the seemingly slain Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend).

“She’s a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?” Ingram told ComicBook of her Star Wars character created for Obi-Wan Kenobi. “She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense.”

On being in the presence of Reva’s superior, Ingram added, “Darth Vader is terrifying. The shoulders are so broad, and the head is so big on that costume. It’s intimidating. It’s a little intimidating.”

