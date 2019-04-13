‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Antagonist Is An Inquisitor Named “Second Sister”

Today, during Star Wars Celebration 2019, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA finally unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the world, a brand-new single-player, story-driven Star Wars experience with no multiplayer or microtransactions. The game will star Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan as protagonist Cal Kestis, who is a young Padawan on the run from Imperial Forces after he survived Order 66. Meanwhile, trying to thwart Cal will be the Second Sister — a sibling of Star Wars: Rebel’s Seventh Sister — who is an Inquisitor who serves under Darth Vader, and who is charged with hunting down Cal.

Before she became an Inquisitor, Second Sister was a member of the Jedi Order who eventually fell to the dark side of the Force, which led her to becoming a part of the Inquisitorius after Order 66.

The character first appeared in Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith 19: Fortress Vader Part I, and is relatively an unknown quantity. In other words, this game should serve as a deeper dive into Second Sister, her backstory, motivations, etc.

You can read more about her, Cal, and the game’s story below:

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will feature an authentic story set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith when the Jedi have fallen. Fans will play as a young Padawan named Cal Kestis, brought to life by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham), who has survived Order 66, the Emperor’s secret decree to eliminate all Jedi. Players must pick up the pieces of Cal’s shattered past to complete his training and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release worldwide on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

