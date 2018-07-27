'Star Wars' Jabba’s Palace Loungefly Backpack Hands-On

(Photo: Comicbook.com)

For this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Loungefly partnered with Entertainment Earth on an exclusive Star Wars Jabba's Palace print backpack and matching pencil case/clutch. Loungefly is known for their wide range of high quality bags and accessories for brands like Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Sanrio, and Pokemon, but this bag features one of the best prints that we've seen from them thus far.

Indeed, Entertainment Earth gave us the opportunity to examine the Star Wars Jabba's Palace backpack up close, and it's quite striking. The colors on the nylon bag are rich and you could spend all day examining the Where's Waldo-esque artwork. Plus, the print extends all around - even down inside the front pocket. You can take a closer look at the design in the image gallery below.

Inside the gallery you'll also find an image of the interior. As you will see, it can easily accommodate a 13-inch MacBook Pro with lots of additional space for your other daily necessities. The pencil case / clutch is a perfect match and a nice bonus for the set. It's perfect for holding pens, makeup, your smartphone, and more. The backpack measures approximately 17 1/2-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches deep with interior laptop pocket, an outside pocket, a handle, and straps. The pencil case measures about 8-inches wide x 4-inches tall.

As noted, Loungefly's Star Wars Jabba's Palace backpack was an SDCC exclusive, but Entertainment Earth opened up pre-orders during the show for any remaining stock. Fortunately, those orders will proceed with shipping slated for August. If you didn't reserve one earlier, you can remedy that right here for $45 while supplies last.

The bottom line is that if you're a Star Wars fan that could use a sturdy, functional backpack and you don't mind one that will generate some attention, you aren't going to do better than this.

On a related note, this Star Wars Millennium Falcon micro-USB charging cable would be a handy thing to pack in your new Jabba's Palace backpack. It's shaped like the Millennium Falcon obviously, but it also features light-up thrusters and a blue strip on the 34" cord that animates when charging. It's also on sale for only $9.99 right now - a discount of 50%. Grab one with the discount while it lasts.

