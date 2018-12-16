Star Wars: ‘Jeopardy’ Featured Question About Laura Dern in ‘The Last Jedi’

Jeopardy! may be one of the longest running shows on television, but that doesn’t stop celebrities from getting super excited when their name appears on the show.

Earlier this week, Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, shared a recent still from the game show, which featured a question about him and Laura Dern, one of the stars of the film.

“Director Rian Johnson said Laura Dern could not resist saying ‘PEW!’ every time she fired her blaster in this film,” read the question. The answer, of course, is Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

To make matters more delightful, Johnson also included a link to Weird Al’s music video “I Lost on Jeopardy,” which was released back in the ’80s.

This was perfect timing for the Jeopardy! question, which popped up on the one-year anniversary of the movie’s release. Fans have been celebrating a year’s worth of The Last Jedi, including Johnson, who sent out a tweet thanking all of the film’s fans.

This has also been a big week for Laura Dern’s character, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. In addition to being the center of a Jeopardy! question, Holdo has also been a major topic of discussion on Twitter this week.

“I don’t normally like to do this but I’m tired of the ‘nobody liked Holdo’ perspective,” writes @djmmarquis, “It’s fine to not like her but don’t assume everyone feels the same. Retweet if Amylin Holdo means something to you as a character.”

Not only did the post get over 12,000 retweets and 23,000 likes, but many people took to quote tweeting the post with their own words of love and admiration for Dern’s character.

Unfortunately, Holdo sacrificed herself at the end of The Last Jedi, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing her in the franchise again any time soon. However, the actress has tons of projects in the works, including Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Little Women remake.

Rian Johnson is also done with this particular Star Wars trilogy, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the franchise for good. He is currently attached to direct the first in an untitled new trilogy, which he is also writing.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be hitting theaters on December 20, 2019.