Star Wars Alum John Boyega Shares Praise for "Phenomenal" Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi was the latest entry to the Star Wars universe and was mostly well-received by critics. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score. Turns out, some Star Wars alums also enjoyed the new series. John Boyega, who played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, recently spoke with The Wrap and praised the Ewan McGregor-led show.

"Yeah, of course, I've watched [the Star Wars Disney+ shows]! I watched them the first day they came out... I really enjoyed Obi-Wan Kenobi. I think it was fun, it was good to see Ewan. It was good to see, you know, our guy Anakin – well, my guy Anakin, my guy, back in the bit. For him to have more nuance and have more story as well, was just, for me, just phenomenal just to see," Boyega shared.

Earlier this year, Boyega talked about the wide world of Star Wars and revealed his favorite movie of the franchise is Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

"Return of the Jedi is my favorite film, because you find Luke Skywalker at a very vulnerable time," Boyega explained. "In the first film, he was learning who he is and learning about this special world that's out there that he never knew about. Return of the Jedi is a great mix of drama, comedy, and somewhat expands the universe in terms of the Ewoks and other creatures that you find in the movie. It's my favorite because it's the establishment of each character at a different point in their lives."

Boyega added, "You see the whole story from a different point of view. I always saw the first two films as from the point of view of R2-D2 and C-3PO. I only cared about these droids. These droids are just being exchanged and passed around, and the story is told from their viewpoint. But, Return of the Jedi is fixated on Luke Skywalker's story and he's becoming the top Jedi on the streets right now and that was really cool to me."

He continued, "I was born in 1992, so I grew up on the prequels, and then my dad told me that I should go back and watch the originals because that rounds up the whole Anakin and Luke Skywalker story ... So I went back and watched the originals and thought they were amazing. Every actor captured our imaginations and it was definitely an artistic influence for actors, directors, and everybody in the entertainment field, from visual effects to everybody that makes the magic happen."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.