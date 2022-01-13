Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Why Return of the Jedi Is His Favorite Entry in the Franchise





Star Wars actor John Boyega revealed his favorite Star Wars film this week. He talked to CBR about the series as a whole and selected Return of the Jedi as his pick. Now, the idea of a favorite Star Wars film is contentious among fans as everyone’s taste is subjective. However, any of the original trilogy is bound to get at least a smile out of older viewers. For Boyega, it all comes down to Luke’s journey. In the beginning of the story, he’s basically learning the ropes and adjusting to his new environment. But, along the way, the young Skywalker realizes how he has to change in order to accomplish his goals. Instead of leaning into the raw power that his Jedi training enables, he has to open himself up to other emotions to really save the universe. Also, the movie just does a great job of expanding the entire world of Star Wars that everything that comes after would play in.

“Return of the Jedi is my favorite film, because you find Luke Skywalker at a very vulnerable time,” Boyega explained. “In the first film he was learning who he is and learning about this special world that’s out there that he never knew about. Return of the Jedi is a great mix of drama, comedy, and somewhat expands the universe in terms of the Ewoks and other creatures that you find in the movie. It’s my favorite because it’s the establishment of each character at a different point in their lives.”

He continued, “You see the whole story from a different point of view. I always saw the first two films as from the point of view of R2-D2 and C-3PO. I only cared about these droids. These droids are just being exchanged, and passed around, and the story is told from their viewpoint. But, Return of the Jedi is fixated on Luke Skywalker’s story and he’s becoming the top Jedi on the streets right now and that was really cool to me.”

“I was born in 1992, so I grew up on the prequels, and then my dad told me that I should go back and watch the originals because that rounds up the whole Anakin and Luke Skywalker story,” Boyega recalled. “So I went back and watched the originals and thought they were amazing. Every actor captured our imaginations and it was definitely an artistic influence for actors, directors, and everybody in the entertainment field, from visual effects to everybody that makes the magic happen.”

What’s your favorite Star Wars movie? Do you agree with Boyega on this one? Let us know down in the comments!