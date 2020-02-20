Star Wars: John Boyega Trolls Chewbacca in Hilarious Tweet Exchange

Lately, Twitter has become a hot spot for some fun content from the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is constantly sharing fun stories and revealing information about the beloved trilogy, Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) is always championing his castmates, and John Boyega (Finn) hasn’t been pulling any punches when it comes to interacting with fans online. Recently, Boyega commented on one of Suotamo’s posts and the exchange was pretty hilarious. The Chewbacca actor shared a throwback of himself with Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Boyega called him out for stealing some of his goodies.

“A fun behind-the-scenes moment with Daisy and I while filming #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Wookiees appreciate a friend that fixes their hair! Thanks to the fans who tagged me in the pic, I’m not sure where it was originally posted, but it’s a moment I remember like it was yesterday,” Suotamo wrote.

“You still got my sweets in that pouch? Lol this is not how smuggling works,” Boyega replied.

You still got my sweets in that pouch? Lol this is not how smuggling works ! https://t.co/vQFXSxGkD2 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 19, 2020

“Thanks for tweeting it makes us happy,” @neondiversion wrote.

“Wookie Cookies!,” @wherearentyou added.

Although, this reply might be our favorite:

5 minutes later… pic.twitter.com/Prm5FO1GaJ — Godot wants to Free Hong Kong (@GodotIsW8ing4U) February 20, 2020

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker was nominated for three Oscars earlier this month. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). The awards ended up going to Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester), and 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on digital on March 17th and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.