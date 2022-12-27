Star Wars Joins PopSockets Dimensionals Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PopSockets has partnered with Star Wars for the second wave of releases in their Dimensionals series collection of premium phone grips. Dimensionals PopSockets are heavy-duty metal statement pieces that can be swapped out for other designs on a whim. In this case, you have Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmet options, both of which look pretty fantastic.

PopSockets supplied ComicBook.com with samples of their Star Wars collection, and I must admit that I've never used a PopSockets product in the past. Not really my thing, but having tried these I can attest to their utility. They do make gripping a phone easy, something that people with small hands and big iPhones will likely appreciate. They also work well as phone stands and selfie takers. Those applications are obvious, but if you search around on the internet, you'll find that people have discovered all kinds of other creative uses for them.

As part of the Dimensionals series, these Star Wars PopSockets are chunky and heavy. An aggressive statement piece for sure, but far from practical for carrying around. However, when the helmets are removed with a quick turn, the base is flush enough to be unobtrusive and allow for wireless charging. As noted, the ability to remove the helmets means you can swap out your design with other PopSockets when the mood strikes you. Plus, these things will probably last a lifetime and beyond.

If you like what you see, the Star Wars Dimensionals series of PopSockets can be purchased here at the PopSocketrs website for $75 each. Previously released items in the Dimensionals collection can be found here.

If your significant other is a Star Wars fan these PopSockets would be a fun Valentine's Day gift alongside the 2022 collection of Valentine's Day Funko Pops that were unveiled over the holiday weekend.