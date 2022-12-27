Star Wars Valentine's Day 2022 Funko Pops Are Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Step aside Christmas! We're already moving on to the next gift giving holiday with the 2022 collection of Valentine's Day Star Wars Funko Pops. This year, Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, and Leia Pops come in pink with a box of heart-shaped chocolates. Each Pop also includes a sweet message written on the base. As far as we can tell, the messages read:

Kylo Ren: You're Not Alone!

BB-8: Will You BB-Mine?

Rey: You're My Rey of Hope!

Leia: (Unclear)

Pre-orders for the 2022 collection of Valentine's Day Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99 each with a release date set for January (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 – code will likely change for January). Inside that link you'll also find Valentine's Day Star Wars Funko Pops from previous years discounted as low as $6.26 at the time of writing.

Note that the Funko Pops are also available to pre-order here on Amazon, but the release date is listed as April 12th, which doesn't exactly work if you're planning to order these as a gift for Valentine's Day. Hopefully, that release date will be adjusted in the coming days.

