Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Points Out What Ron Howard Brought to ‘Solo’

This last year has been somewhat tumultuous for Lucasfilm. Even though Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters without so much as a hiccup in the production, both Star Wars: Episode IX and Solo: A Star Wars Story were shaken up with the directors being fired.

The Han Solo spinoff film was most surprising considering most of the film had already been shot, but Ron Howard came in and recently finished filming the movie. Now Kathleen Kennedy has spoken about Howard’s involvement with Solo.

“We’ve never worked together but we’ve known each other a long time,” said Kennedy during an interview with the Star Wars Show. “And I think what Ron brought to the movie has just been wonderful, and he’s so good with actors because that’s something he’s done his entire life.”

The conversation shifted to Howard’s periodic posts to social media where he would tease sets, props, and actors involved in the production, hinting at what will pop up on screen in Solo.

“I think there is a secrecy about what we do, and that’s something we want to preserve. And we do that for ourselves and we do that for the fans,” Kennedy said. “But there is also a real importance of letting people have an inside look as to what we’re doing and experience the fun of what we’re doing. And I think Ron really captured that and had fun with it.

“At the same time, we love the exchange that we get to have and that’s what the fans have come to expect, is to have that kind of exchange where they can rely on the fact that we’re going to play along.”

Howard’s posts have been slightly revealing, hinting at famous locations like the Kessel spice mines and characters like Tag and Bink being included in the movie. Rian Johnson, director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also posted a lot of updates for his forthcoming movie on social media.

Kennedy obviously values this interaction with the fans, so long as they don’t reveal that Snoke is actually Boba Fett.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25, 2018.