Star Wars Fans Show Support For ‘The Last Jedi’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Following Social Media Departure

Star Wars fans grew to love actress Kelly Marie Tran‘s social media profiles, as she regularly offered inside glimpses at what it was like to join the galaxy far, far away and have your life completely changed. Sadly, fans were disappointed to see that the actress has deleted all of her posts from social media, leaving audiences to wonder what caused the purge.

Tran has yet to officially explain why she deleted all of her posts, though fans can’t help but think there is a correlation between her departure and the countless insults that have been hurled at her since the release of The Last Jedi. In the months since the film’s release, a vocal minority of so-called “fans” have directed their vitriol directly at the film’s cast and crew, subjecting Tran to copious amounts of personal insults. In some cases, users even went further than saying they disliked the film and tossed sexist and racist insults directly at the actress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of the personal reasons behind her departure, many fans began sharing their support of the actress and how her posts have had a positive impact on them.

Check out the supportive comments fans have shared about Tran and her character Rose Tico below!

@rianjohnson

What we talk about when we talk about manbabies — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

@kumailn

I look forward to the hundreds of awesome things she will make over the course of her long career. #TeamTran — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2018

@ChuckWendig

Kelly Marie Tran’s quote on her Instagram page — “Afraid, but doing it anyway. ?” is a thing I adore without reserve. She is a force for light and joy and unabashed engagement with the things you love, and to think of the harassment she’s received is infuriating. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 5, 2018

@RheaButcher

Kelly Marie Tran did not write her character. Harassing an actor online because you didn’t like the character is just an excuse to harass a woman for being in “your” movie. #TeamTran — Rhea Butcher ??? (@RheaButcher) June 5, 2018

@skankeroo_maris

#KellyMarieTran seeing a fan dressed as #RoseTico is a beautiful thing. An inspiration not just as a #starwars character but as a decent human being. Stop tearing down the good in the world #TeamTran #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/P9DZrkziQb — MARISSA (@skankeroo_maris) June 5, 2018

@kleemcadams

You #TLJ haters are entitled to your own (wrong) opinions, but the fact that y’all are attacking an actress because you don’t like a character she plays just proves how far removed you are from reality. #TeamTran — kell-i ? (@kleemcadams) June 5, 2018

@JAlanMathewsJr

Kelly Marie Tran is my favorite addition to the Star Wars mythos. She’s had so much excitement for being a part of it that her joy is infectious. I can’t not be invested in her character because of how amazingly she performs. God she’s great. #TeamTran — Alan (@JAlanMathewsJr) June 5, 2018

@nyanya8593

“That’s how we’re going to win. Not fighting what we hate. Saving what we love.” #TeamTran pic.twitter.com/n2081japCx — Miscellany (@nyanya8593) June 5, 2018

@DemonRin

Fun fact: I am a massive DC comics fan who absolutely HATED Batman v. Superman. It destroyed the characters and the universe I love.

Also Fun Fact: I never once felt the urge to harass anyone who worked on it. Because that’s never cool.#TeamTran — Chelsea LaLicata (@DemonRin) June 5, 2018

@misshalimac