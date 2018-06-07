Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Show Support For ‘The Last Jedi’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Following Social Media Departure

Star Wars fans grew to love actress Kelly Marie Tran‘s social media profiles, as she regularly offered inside glimpses at what it was like to join the galaxy far, far away and have your life completely changed. Sadly, fans were disappointed to see that the actress has deleted all of her posts from social media, leaving audiences to wonder what caused the purge.

Tran has yet to officially explain why she deleted all of her posts, though fans can’t help but think there is a correlation between her departure and the countless insults that have been hurled at her since the release of The Last Jedi. In the months since the film’s release, a vocal minority of so-called “fans” have directed their vitriol directly at the film’s cast and crew, subjecting Tran to copious amounts of personal insults. In some cases, users even went further than saying they disliked the film and tossed sexist and racist insults directly at the actress.

Regardless of the personal reasons behind her departure, many fans began sharing their support of the actress and how her posts have had a positive impact on them.

Check out the supportive comments fans have shared about Tran and her character Rose Tico below!

