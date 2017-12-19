‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Has Huge Monday At The Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is starting is run toward a massive holiday box office haul, grabbing a whopping $21.8 million in ticket sales for Monday, according to Deadline.

As of now, The Last Jedi has earned an estimated $241.8M domestically, and over $250M internationally. It is still trailing The Force Awakens and Rogue One in terms of milestones like “Best December Monday,” but that’s a small pain to endure, as forecasts see a rapid increase in box office take this week (as more and more people go on holiday vacation), and even more so after the Christmas weekend.

Christmas 2017 will indeed be a crowded market for movies, with all of the following occupying theaters:

Star Wars: the Last Jedi Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle The Greatest Showman Father Figures Pitch Perfect 3 Downsizing All the Money in the World

This lineup is expected to help the 2017 domestic box office crack the $11 billion mark for a third year, further proving that event-driven blockbuster really are the best bet in the business right now.

Despite some heated debate about the direction of the franchise, and/or the Disney influence, the Star Wars franchise continues to be one of the most successful modern movie universe franchises out there. Though nothing is likely to match the cultural event that was The Force Awakens, concern that a Star Wars films being released every year would somehow dilute the excitement doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is not in theaters.