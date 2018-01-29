More Star Wars Legends Characters Will Become Canon in Future Stories

After Disney purchased Lucasfilm with the intention of telling more stories in the Star Wars universe after Return of the Jedi, many fans were upset with the company’s decision to get rid of the Extended Universe of stories.

But the Lucasfilm Story Group continues to look at those out-of-continuity tales (now referred to as Legends) for inspiration, and a new tease from Creative Executive Leland Chee indicates that we’ll see many more fan-favorite characters in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While answering a fan’s question on social media, Chee teased that the coming months would feature the returns of certain characters that were thought to be erased from the continuity after the Disney purchase.

As Chee himself noted, some characters already exist in the new Star Wars canon — or are set to appear in the new future.

Ron Howard, director of Solo: A Star Wars Story, teased the impending debut of Tag and Bink, the bumbling comedic duo from a run of Dark Horse Comics. Those two are set to appear in the Han Solo spinoff, played by the film’s co-writer Jon Kasdan and assistant director Toby Hefferman.

It remains to be seen how large of a role those two oddball characters will have in the new movie, but one fan-favorite has already received a prominent status in the new canon.

The blue-skinned Grand Admiral Thrawn returned in Star Wars Rebels, becoming the primary antagonist of the third and fourth seasons of the series, and finally bringing the military strategist into a visual medium. The character has also been the subject of a new novel from writer and creator Timothy Zahn, with another on the way in the very near future.

With Chee’s update, fans are likely to make even more wish lists for characters like Darth Reven, Mara Jade, and Prince Xizor to appear. Given the amount of stories in the former Extended Universe, the possibilities are endless.

Let’s just hope we never see the evil clone Luuke Skywalker appear in the new Star Wars canon — I think we can all agree that that was a bad character.