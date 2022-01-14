Star Wars: Leonardo DiCaprio Made Jonah Hill Watch The Mandalorian but He Didn’t “Give a F-ck”

Back in 2019, Star Wars fans were given something they had never gotten before, as The Mandalorian became the first live-action series set in the galaxy far, far away, with some audiences thinking it was some of the best storytelling in the saga for years. However, for fans who didn’t have much of a connection with the source material, the series didn’t entirely impress, with actor Jonah Hill recently pointing out that, while his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged him to watch the series, his level of investment ended at thinking Baby Yoda was cute.

“I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus,” Hill explained to W Magazine. “Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f-ck because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

Given the fantastical nature of the series, Hill might have struggled to connect with the series, but he did note that he was able to put those things behind him when it came to enjoying Game of Thrones. He did note, however, that his viewing strategy meant catching up on series after they had aired, so he felt a bit out of the loop when monumental events occurred.

“Game of Thrones is so sick. I know this is hilarious, because I’m in 2012. I’m just watching three episodes at a time, like you would binge any show,” the actor recalled. “But I forget this happened in real time and was like a cultural event. So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I’m calling friends, like, ‘Oh, my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event.’”

Interestingly, when it came to events on TV back in 2019, the debut of Baby Yoda was arguably the one that captivated all audiences more than anything else, not only due to how adorable he was, but also due to having never seen a young version of the familiar species. The same can likely be said for 2020, as the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian saw the return of a young Luke Skywalker.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year.

