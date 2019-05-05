Star Wars Lightsaber Churros Debut at Disney Parks

Happy Star Wars Day! May the 4th is a day to celebrate the beloved franchise, and there are many topics that have the Internet buzzing. One of the biggest things happening this year is the opening of Galaxy’s Edge, the highly-anticipated new attraction coming to both Disneyland and Disney World on May 31st and August 29th, respectively. However, one new item has already debuted at Hollywood Studios in Florida, and it’s a yummy treat: lightsaber churros!

According to Good Morning America, the churros debuted in honor of Hollywood Studios (formally MGM)’s 30th anniversary.

“You can play with it then have a bite,” pastry chef Sergio Avila told Good Morning America. “It’s designed with a sleeve to make it more realistic. It’s playful but traditional.” He suspects that the snack will be “very popular” once Galaxy’s Edge opens.

According to Robert Adams, executive chef of Disney Parks, the park’s guests can “take their pick” on whether they want a red or blue saber. If you’re visiting the park, you can grab your Star Wars churro at Anaheim Produce, Pixar Place market, Pretzel Palooza, or at churro carts that are located throughout the park.

In honor of the upcoming Galaxy’s Edge, the state of California just officially declared May 4th Star Wars Day.

“The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually,” The Hollywood Reporter shared. “The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s ‘decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.’”

In addition to Galaxy’s Edge, fans also have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to look forward to in 2019. The movie is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

