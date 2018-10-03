‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Dog Leash Features LEDs and Sound Effects

You’re looking at an officially licensed, Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber dog leash / lead that features a chargeable LED strip with three light settings and a Lightsaber sound effect when a button is pressed on the hilt.

So, when you take your dog out for a walk using the Lightsaber leash, it will look like you’re forcing a captured rebel creature to march. It’s the most ridiculous way to safely walk your precious pup at night.

Okay, let’s get down to it. You want it don’t you? Of course you do. Well, you can pre-order one right here for $44.99 with free US shipping slated for October 31st. Quantities are limited, so grab one while you can. Keep in mind that Luke Skywalker and Yoda versions will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting sometime early next year.

On a related note, it’s never too early to prepare for ugly Christmas sweater season, and if you’re a Star Wars fan, these sweaters are ideal. Plus, they’ll be the perfect thing to wear on chilly nights when you’re marching your pup around the block at the end of a lightsaber.

The collection includes an X-Wing vs TIE Fighter sweater, the “Tauntaun Tidings” sweater, the “All I Want For Christmas Is R2” sweater, the Yoda “The Season To Be Jolly It Is” sweater, the Millennium Falcon “Frosty Falcon” sweater, the “Happy Hoth-idays” sweater, the “Rebel Invaders” retro-gaming inspired sweater, and more.

You can shop the entire lineup of new Star Wars Christmas sweaters right here for $54.99 each with free shipping. Again, quantities are limited, so reserve your favorite design in your size while you still can.

