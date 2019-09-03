Lucasfilm Promo Reel Shows Off Impressive Star Wars Effects

To call George Lucas a visionary would be a bit of an understatement, as his creative vision not only pushed forward contemporary mythology, but his visual eye also helped both advance and create all-new filmmaking techniques with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. In addition to founding Lucasfilm, the director also created Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound, companies which continue to make the unbelievable possible. To celebrate these companies’ many accomplishments over the decades, Lucasfilm released the above promo which offers an inside look at the many projects which they helped bring to life and the ways in which a technological evolution has made even more things possible.

Prior to directing Star Wars, Lucas gave audiences movies like THX 1138 and American Graffiti, but it’s his work in a galaxy far, far away that arguably are the most well-known chapters in his legacy. Lucas hasn’t directed a Star Wars film since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, though the studio continues to find new ways to push the franchise forward.

The next film in the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, which Lucas himself kicked off with Star Wars, and will seemingly wrap up the storylines of both new and old characters. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, however, isn’t ruling out the possibility of exploring the continued adventures of newer characters.

“You know, there is an appropriate time. We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy shared with MTV News when asked about the time to consider the future of the franchise. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

Not only has Lucasfilm confirmed there are more theatrical adventures in store, but this November will see the launch of Disney+, the company’s first streaming service, which will offer even more storytelling opportunities.

“We also have huge opportunities with Disney+ now to be able to look at that space and find perhaps even smaller stories, grittier stories,” Kennedy clarified. “And yet [Star Wars: The Mandalorian], which debuts in November, has huge scope and scale so we’re just excited about what the potential is for the kind of things that we can do.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Lucasfilm. Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20th.

