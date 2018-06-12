Star Wars: Rumors of Kevin Feige Replacing Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm Refuted

The underwhelming response to Solo: A Star Wars Story caused many fans of the franchise to wonder what’s next for the saga, as the film fell short of both critical and financial expectations. Some reports went so far as to claim that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige could replace Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, though a recent report from Deadline refutes those rumors.

The industry newsletter Ankler first published reports about Kennedy, claiming, “While Kathleen Kennedy worked wonders relaunching this property from the abyss of the Lucas prequel trilogy and turning it into a bigger than ever all-devouring cultural force, there has to be more than some thought that it’s time for new blood at the helm. The talk out there is of a September changing of the guards. We’ll see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige has regularly professed his love for the Star Wars saga and detailed how it has influenced the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given his love for the saga and his abilities at long-term plans for crafting a shared universe of films, it’s easy to see why some would make him a top prospect, though Deadline tells a different story.

The outlet detailed, “Feige is in a league all his own in terms of setting the tone for a franchise: after the misfire of Lucasfilm’s Han Solo movie after Kathleen Kennedy fired LEGO filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller — just the latest instance where up and coming filmmakers were replaced — there have been rumors about how long Kennedy will continue. Even as a hot rumor that Feige might take oversight on Lucasfilm fare was roundly denied.”

The Star Wars saga is going through some pivotal changes, as Solo doesn’t appear to be reaching the financial success of its predecessors, with some pundits blaming the film’s marketing campaign and “Star Wars fatigue.”

Episode IX is set to begin shooting next month, with the horizon being full of new opportunities. The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson will be crafting a new trilogy of films that is unconnected to the Skywalker Saga, while Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also crafting new films. Additionally, a live-action Star Wars series is slated to debut on Disney’s streaming service next year.

A film based on Boba Fett is reportedly being developed by writer/director James Mangold, which might be the last film based on familiar characters and settings for the foreseeable future.

Were Kennedy to be considering a departure, it could come after the completion of Episode IX, yet it sounds as though Feige won’t be stepping in to take her place.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now. Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

[H/T Deadline]