Star Wars Teases the Origins of Luke Skywalker's Black Return of the Jedi Outfit

In the years between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker underwent some changes, one of which being his choice of attire. In the first two films, he sported lighter-colored clothes, though when he appeared at Jabba's palace in the third film, he wore all black, an ensemble he wore throughout the rest of the film. In a recent issue of Marvel Comics' Star Wars series, a reference to Luke Skywalker's outfit served as a clever nod to that choice in outfit, even if it didn't outright confirm his fashion sensibilities. Star Wars #28 is on sale now.

WARNING: Light spoilers for Star Wars #28 below

The current Star Wars storyline is taking place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with the latest issue seeing Luke going on a covert mission to rescue possible informants on Coruscant. Part of this mission involved him having to wear the outfit of an Imperial officer, which was all black. A fellow Rebel pointed out that, while it was shocking to see Luke in such an outfit, that he looked good wearing all black, as the Jedi looked down and took notice of the ensemble.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

To say that this moment in the comic is the sole reason that Luke decided to sport a black outfit would be a bit of a stretch, as a Jedi likely wouldn't be entirely concerned with their outfit if they were truly devoting themselves to the teachings of the Jedi, but Luke's positive reaction to the comment in conjunction with the narrative timeline of this series surely implies this was at least one important moment in regards to his garb.

This is only one of the ways in which the comic series has shed more insight into the events of the live-action films, with one of the bigger reveals in the Star Wars series being the ways in which Qi'ra and the Crimson Dawn have integrated themselves into the Galactic Civil War. With the series still unfolding, we have yet to learn the various other ways in which the Crimson Dawn may have impacted the events of the original trilogy, which always presents a challenge to comic creators, as they aim to elucidate on what we know without entirely contradicting it.

