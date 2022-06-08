Star Wars: Dave Filoni Teases Story of How Ahsoka Met Luke Skywalker

✖

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett confirmed that Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano had a history together, though the details of their relationship have yet to be unveiled, with producer Dave Filoni recently hinting that he has some plans for how that meeting unfolded. Of course, anyone familiar with Filoni knows that he can be quite cryptic about plot details for future projects, so while he recently confirmed that he does have a plan in mind for how Luke and Ahsoka first met each other, he avoided confirming when, or even if, he'll get to deliver that encounter to audiences.

"I have a whole story about that, that I devised many years ago, actually, because I put that tile in place to do what I'm doing now and understand it," Filoni recently shared with ScreenRant. "I haven't found a way to tell that story yet. I told a piece of it afterward, you'll see. You'll love it, it's a great story."

Fans will obviously be learning plenty about the character in the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka, but with that series taking place around the time of The Mandalorian and when audiences knew she already had a connection to Luke, it seems unlikely we'll witness that introduction in the upcoming series. While a flashback surely would be possible, Filoni's remarks about not yet having found a way to depict that story make such a sequence seem unlikely to be unveiled anytime soon.

Of all of the characters Star Wars fans have met over the years, Ahsoka has one of the more interesting trajectories, largely in how passionate of a following she earned yet how many mysteries surrounded her.

Ahsoka was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin's padawan, but when that series came to an unexpected ending, her journey was given an underwhelming ending with no real resolution. Luckily, the first season of Star Wars Rebels brought Ahsoka back, allowing her to appear throughout that series and offer a more cathartic journey for fans. Adding even more excitement to the character was her return for an official final season of The Clone Wars on Disney+.

Fans entirely unaware of the animated character got the chance to meet her in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where Rosario Dawson debuted her take on the character. Dawson will also star as the Jedi in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is currently in production.

