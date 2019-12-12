Star Wars: Luke Skywalker’s Other Students Have Just Been Revealed

Precious few details about Luke Skywalker‘s time as a Jedi master and proprietor of a new Jedi “academy” were few and far between in the new Star Wars movies. We know that Ben Solo was among his students and that after he was seduced to the dark side and the pair had a confrontation, the entire temple was burned to the ground. Solo and some of the other students walked away and formed the Knights of Ren, and it’s assumed all the others died in the battle. Who any of these characters were (or if they live at all) hasn’t been revealed, until now.

StarWars.com has revealed a first look at Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1, the new miniseries that will tell the full story of how Ben Solo became an agent of evil. Written by Charles Soule with art by Will Sliney, the series will elaborate on the sequences eluded to in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the first look does just that. Revealed in the pages of the preview are some of the previously unknown students of Luke Skywalker, check them out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

From left to right in the above image, the characters are named Hennix, a Quarren Jedi; and two human Jedis, Tai and Voe. The full preview reveals some other details about the three of them, including that they were off-planet when Ben destroyed the temple. Tai is also shown using a Jedi sensing ability while they’re still in their ship, while Jennix and Voe’s lightsabers are shown later. What remains to be seen about the characters is if any of them make it out of this mini-series alive, and if they do what side they’ll be on. Check out the full preview by clicking here!

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 will be released on December 18 by Marvel Comics. It’s the first of four issues for the new series. The series official description reads:

SNOKE SINKS HIS CLAWS IN! YOUNG BEN SOLO FACES THE KNIGHTS OF REN!