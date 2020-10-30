Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere's Biggest Cameos and Easter Eggs Explained

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 has premiered on Disney+, and so far it seems like the show is a hit with fans and critics alike. Director Jon Favreau and The Mandalorian creative team waste no time packing the season 2 premiere with some deep-cut references from all corners of the Star Wars lore and franchise, and we're explaining what some of the biggest ones mean, and why they could be pivotal to where The Mandalorian season 2 is headed. In the season 2 premiere, Mando and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) venture to Tatooine, so you can imagine how deep the Star Wars references and callbacks go! Before we go on, the title of this article should make it obvious that BIG SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 premiere follow! So only read on if you've seen the episode!

Gore Koresh (Leguizamo) (Photo: Disney) In the cryptic opening to The Mandalorian season 2 premiere "The Marshal" Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) meets with Gor Koresh (an underworld middle-man) to get info on where Mandalorians are hiding out. Gor Koresh is actually comedic actor John Leguizamo, and the cycloptic alien race (Abyssins) first appeared in Mos Eisley cantina in A New Hope.

Jabba's Old Friends (Photo: Disney) Mando meets with Gore Koresh ringside at a fight between two Gamorreans. Gamorreans are pig-like beings used as hired muscle by the likes of Jabba The Hut. They were featured in Return of the Jedi's infamous Sarlacc pit scene on Tatooine.

Tuskens And Their Bantha The Tatooine throwbacks continue with Mando once again having to deal with some Tusken Raiders (see "Chapter 5") and we also got to spend some nice extended time with the Raiders' trusty steeds, The Bantha. Both races have been iconic parts of the Star Wars franchise since the beginning.

Hello Again, Peli Motto! (Photo: Disney) Amy Sedaris is back as Peli Motto, who befriended Mando (and babysat Baby Yoda) in "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger". Her misfit crew of pit droids are also back.

Mos Espa to Mos Pelgo (Photo: Disney) Mos Espa (where Anakin Skywalker first appeared and podraced in The Phantom Menace) gets a shoutout as Mando searches Tatooine for a fellow Mandalorian. That search leads to the settlement of Mos Pelgo, where we meet "The Marshal."

The Marshall (Photo: Disney) The titular Marshall turns out to be none other than Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant. The in-joke here is that Olyphant got famous for playing a Western-style lawman in FX's Justified - he's also currently playing a US Marshall in Fargo season 4! Talk about great typecasting!

Iconic Armor (Photo: Disney) When Mando meets Cobb Vanth, he has an immediate problem with The Marshall, as the Vanth is wearing Mandalorian armor. But not just any Mandalorian armor. Season 2 is giving fans a major thrill right from the start, as this was Boba Fett's iconic armor, last seen in Return of the Jedi. Granted, The Mandalorian trolled fans with the Cobb Vanth/Boba Fett fake-out, but there was redemption...