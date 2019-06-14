Star Wars: Mark Hamill Clarifies Rumors of His Living Situation Before Being Cast as Luke

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, often answers fan questions on social media. On some occasions, the actor even clears up rumors surrounding the history of Star Wars, which is something he took the time to do on Twitter earlier today. One of the creators of Inside Star Wars, a podcast about the epic franchise, tweeted about how Hamill was sleeping on a buddy’s couch when he landed the role of Luke. However, Hamill wanted to make a few things clear.

This makes me sound homeless-I had a 1-bedroom house on the beach in Malibu at the time-Never had a roommate-Robert Englund did tell me about the part-but so did several others-When I told my agent-she had already set up a joint meeting w/ DePalma & Lucas for Carrie/SW #TrueStory https://t.co/y3D3TdkRww — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 12, 2019

“Today’s episode of #insidestarwars: Carrie Fisher wins the role of a lifetime, Harrison Ford takes a week to make a door, and @HamillHimself is sleeping on a buddy’s couch. The force is with them all. Listen!,” Mark Ramsey had written.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This makes me sound homeless-I had a 1-bedroom house on the beach in Malibu at the time-Never had a roommate-Robert Englund did tell me about the part-but so did several others-When I told my agent-she had already set up a joint meeting w/ DePalma & Lucas for Carrie/SW #TrueStory,” Hamill explained.

Ramsey replied back, adding, “Oh I don’t know. You can sleep on a guy’s couch w/o being homeless, right? Who hasn’t?” Debatable!

Many fans commented on Hamill’s post, some even adding their own versions of the story.

“I had beers once with Robert Englund and he told us that story. He said he read for Luke too but knew he wasn’t right. He said you were perfect for the role. Don’t know if you know it or not, but you’ve got a big fan in Robert Englund. He’s a great guy!,” @AGuyInChair wrote.

“It warms my heart that two of my childhood icons were friends,” @PBar1011 added.

“Maybe you should do your own podcast?,” @sexyeyebrows7 suggested.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.