5 Star Wars Head Canons You’ll Never Convince Me Aren’t True

Star Wars is a franchise that perfectly lends itself to head canons, not only because there are so many characters and story arcs contained within the massive franchise but also because Star Wars movies and TV shows are full of changes, plot twists, and retcons, all of which are the perfect source of head canons. Some head canons, like Jar Jar being a Sith Lord, are very popular but are definitively not canon.

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However, there are many head canons that, although not confirmed (and many of them likely never will be), could absolutely be true. Among those actually possible head canons are these 5, all of which feel so reasonable that they almost have to be true.

Leia Remembered Padmé Because Of The Force

In the original trilogy, when Luke reveals to Leia that they are siblings, he asks Leia if she remembers her birth mother. Leia explains that she has only vague memories, more like feelings, that include knowing her mother was beautiful but sad. This ends up being true of Padmé just before her death in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, but Revenge of the Sith also confirmed that Leia was mere moments old when Padmé died.

Star Wars doesn’t really do much to explain why and how Leia had any sense of her mother, and while it could be chalked up to her simply inventing that image of her mother in her head when she was young, the much more plausible head canon is that Leia was able to sense these aspects of Padmé through the Force. Particularly because Star Wars has increasingly confirmed Leia’s Force abilities, this would make sense.

Vader “Felt” That Padmé Was Still Alive Because He Sensed The Twins

Towards the end of Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin has already fully become Darth Vader and been restricted to the iconic Vader suit, he asks Palpatine if Padmé is alright—and then delivers a highly mocked “No” in response to Palpatine’s news that Padmé died. Before that line, though, Vader argues that Padmé can’t be dead, saying, “She was alive; I felt it.”

Although this could refer to Anakin sensing that she was still alive on Mustafar, a much more interesting head canon is that the life Anakin was sensing wasn’t Padmé’s but rather was Luke and Leia’s. This would make sense, given that the twins’ lives were so linked to Padmé’s at that point, and it would explain why Vader might still be feeling her presence.

Anakin’s Nightmares Were Planted By Palpatine

One of the driving forces behind Anakin’s fall to the dark side was his recurring nightmare that Padmé was going to die in childbirth. These visions were particularly painful for Anakin, as he had just lost his mother, Shmi, a few years before, after experiencing similar nightmares. Ultimately, Anakin’s paranoia over losing Padmé drove him to accept Palpatine’s offer to take him on as a Sith apprentice and, subsequently, wipe out the Jedi during Order 66.

Yet, it feels a little too convenient that Anakin began having these brutal nightmares about Padmé right around the same time that Palpatine was ready to execute his plan. Because of this, a major head canon is that Palpatine was the one planting the nightmares in Anakin’s head, which would make so much sense.

Korkie Kryze Is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Son

One of the most controversial Star Wars head canons—but nevertheless a very believable one—is that Satine Kryze’s “nephew,” Korkie Kryze, is actually the love child of Satine and Obi-Wan Kenobi. For one, it makes no sense that Korkie would be Satine’s nephew, as he’s not her sister, Bo-Katan’s, child, and she does not have any other siblings. For another, though, Korkie is presumably intentionally designed to look like a perfect blend of Obi-Wan and Satine.

Prior to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it would have seemed completely out of the question for Obi-Wan to have a love child, or even a romantic entanglement at all, yet The Clone Wars revealed that Obi-Wan didn’t just have feelings for Satine; he was willing to leave the Jedi Order for her, had she simply asked. Based on that shocking revelation, it’s no longer all that difficult to imagine that Korkie could be his—and he likely wouldn’t even know it.

Palpatine Drained Padmé’s Life To Save Vader

Finally, one of the most frustrating plot points in Revenge of the Sith is the fact that Padmé, a known leader and brave fighter, simply lost the will to live after Anakin turned to the dark side. Yes, this was obviously devastating, but she had just given birth to twins. Padmé would never have given up or lost her will to live, especially not then. For that reason, a very popular head canon is that Palpatine kept Vader alive by draining Padmé’s life.

This would make so much sense, especially because Anakin/Vader really should have died as a result of his injuries on Mustafar, even if he is the immensely powerful Chosen One. If Palpatine had used Padmé’s life force to save Anakin, though, it would explain both her disappointing death and Anakin’s ability to survive as someone who had lost all of his remaining flesh limbs and been burnt by lava. This head canon is so good, in fact, that ideally, Star Wars will one day confirm it.

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