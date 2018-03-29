Star Wars: Mark Hamill Jokes That Lucasfilm Warned Not to Get His “Hopes Up” About Luke’s Return

The Star Wars series is no stranger to mystical events unfolding, with even death being an obstacle that some characters can overcome. Following his character’s death in The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill holds out hope that Luke Skywalker could return. Lucasfilm, on the other hand, wants the actor to let his character’s reality set in.

“Lucasfilm said, ‘Don’t get your hopes up, you’re dead. Get used to it.’ But I’m just having fun,” Hamill joked on Sway’s Universe. “If you can’t have fun making Star Wars movies, there’s something seriously wrong with you. I just get up and laugh all day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor has regularly joked that, because the character’s robe disappeared yet his robotic hand was nowhere to be seen, Luke didn’t die but joined an otherworldly nudist colony.

“I refuse to believe that he’s gone,” Hamill joked with the BBC. “My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind. He teleported to a nudist colony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

The actor is clearly happy to return to the franchise in some way, yet he knows he doesn’t get as much influence on the decisions surrounding the events of Episode IX. The film’s director and co-writer, J.J. Abrams, is reportedly the one calling the shots.

“Listen, if you can’t have fun making a Star Wars movie, you have a serious problem. I had a blast,” Hamill shared with ABC News about if he’d like to return to the saga. “Put in a good word for me because it’s all in J.J.’s hands.”

One of the most-talked-about elements of The Last Jedi was Luke’s change of heart surrounding the ways of the Jedi. Many audiences expressed their anger about the directions the narrative explored, but Abrams promised the “backlash” won’t impact his vision.

“Not in the least,” Abrams told IndieWire if he was adjusting his film to fans’ expectations. “There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the Episode IX conversation … I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Fans will find out if Luke can make a comeback when Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

Do you think it’s likely we’ll get another glimpse of Luke before the saga concludes? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Sway’s Universe]