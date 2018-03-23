‘Star Wars’: Mark Hamill Wants To Return As A Scary Force Ghost

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill says Luke will “probably” be back in the in-the-works Episode IX — but Hamill wants the now dead Jedi Master to be used in a way that “hasn’t been done before.”

“I think that’s probably fair to say, yes,” Hamill said when asked of a possible Star Wars return on ABC’s Good Morning America. “But who knows.”

Episode IX marks the return of producer and The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, who Hamill said ultimately wields Luke’s future.

“We haven’t really discussed it, so it’s all in J.J.’s hands,” Hamill told Radio Times.

“But you know, there’s a certain sense of closure for me. J.J. gave me one of the most spectacular entrances, certainly of my career, maybe in all of film history,” he said of his reappearance in the closing moments of The Force Awakens. “I don’t know if anybody’s been talked about for two hours and then shows up for 30 seconds before the end credits roll. And what a spectacular exit Rian [Johnson, The Last Jedi’s writer-director] gave me!”

Hamill advocated for Luke’s physical death to be pushed back IX, admitting he felt the Jedi lacked a middle to his story.

“‘Now,’ I said, ‘can’t we push this off to Nine so I can have a beginning, a middle and an end?’” Hamill said. “Now I have a beginning and an end. But all things considered, especially when I thought that we would never come back at all, you know I have nothing to complain about. So whether I’m in it or not in it at all, I’m fine with Nine.”

With Luke having since spiritually passed into the Force in The Last Jedi, Hamill added one caveat: “If he’s a Force Ghost, I’d love to see him used in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

“I mean, let’s use the word ghost! That implies that it’s frightening,” Hamill explained.

“What if he… even in some other form, I think it’d be funny… well, I don’t want to give it away. I do have ideas; most of them are so terrible that they don’t consider them at all! But like I say, I don’t know if I am going to be back. One of the things that really informs this movie is that line, ‘Forget the past; kill it if you have to.’ And so far they’re doing a really great job.”

Could IX see Luke follow up on his departing taunt aimed at Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) — “See you around, kid” — and have the Jedi Master “haunt” his old apprentice through the Force?

The still untitled Episode IX heads in front of cameras this summer under director J.J. Abrams, who co-writes alongside Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League). Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.