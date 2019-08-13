Mark Hamill Shares the Star Wars Action Figure He Wants

Since his debut in the original Star Wars in 1977, Mark Hamill has earned a number of action figures in his likeness which honor Luke Skywalker, allowing fans to recreate their own versions of the stories made famous in the franchise. While the actor himself might not reveal the number of collectibles he has acquired from the franchise, we doubt that his collection is too extensive, given that he’s the one who lived the events of the series. Despite not necessarily personally being a major collector, Hamill did spot a mock-up on Twitter of an important personality in the franchise, sharing the photo of a figure of composer John Williams, professing his desire to own such a collectible.

The actor shared a post from 2017 that featured an imagined look at an action figure of the composer, adding the comment “must have.” This is only the latest example of the actor professing his admiration for Williams, as Hamill feels that the only person more important to the saga is George Lucas himself.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” Hamill shared with Variety back in 2018.

Hamill recalled the first time he heard Williams’ score for the space opera, which left a deep emotional impact on him, even if he was just listening to it in his car.

“It was a two-seater sports car with a good sound system,” Hamill recalled. “[Producer Gary Kurtz] put this tape in, and I was absolutely blown away. By the time we reached our destination, I was levitating. I couldn’t believe it. There were tears streaming down my face. I was so overwhelmed, so moved, so delighted. His music was epic. For a movie as modest as ours, his music elevated it to the status of Lawrence of Arabia.”

The actor became such a fan of Williams, he got envious when hearing the score the composer had created for Superman.

After hearing the music, Hamill couldn’t help but wonder “why couldn’t he have saved that for The Empire Strikes Back, the next film in the series? I somehow thought of him as ours.”

Williams is contributing the score to the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will mark the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga and likely to the composer’s contributions to the series. The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

