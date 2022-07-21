Star Wars: Mark Hamill Gives Advice on What To Do if Dog Murders Yoda

It's just another glorious day on Mark Hamill's Internet. The actor known best for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always making us chuckle online whether he's sharing his opinions about the franchise, sharing stories from his time on set, or posting cool memorabilia. There's no shortage of fun on Hamill's Twitter account! Hamill is also a known dog lover, so it's no surprise he recently took a pup's side when he went after Hamill's old pal, Yoda.

"Hey @MarkHamill I think my dog is part Sith; he's murdering Yoda rn. Any advice on how to stop it?" @ryebreadinaz tweeted with a cute video of his dog shredding into a Yoda doll. "Let him be! 🐶," Hamill replied. There you have it! Luke Skywalker is firmly Team Dog. You can check out the interaction below:

Let him be! 🐶 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2022

This isn't the first time Hamill has caught people's attention with dog content. His own dogs joined Twitter back in 2020. In 2019, Hamill and his Star Wars sequel co-star, Adam Driver, went viral for teaming up to find a missing dog. Leos Carax was directing Annette on location in Brussels when his dog Javelot ran off after being frightened by the traffic in the area. Driver enlisted the help of Hamill to spread the word and bring Javelot home. It made sense considering Hamill has such a strong social media presence. He recorded an earnest video message about the situation and how people could contact the crew so that the pup could be returned safely. Thankfully, those pleas were answered because Javelot was reunited with Carax during the production.

Recently, newcomer Grant Feely was seen playing young Luke in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hamill weighed in on the casting of his younger self. "Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!" Hamill shared on Twitter while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely. However, Luke wasn't featured as much in the series as fans had expected. While Lucasfilm announced Luke's casting in advance, they kept Vivien Lyra Blair as little Princess Leia a secret until the show premiered.

