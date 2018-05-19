‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Delivers The Perfect Royal Wedding Tweet

Mark Hamill is synonymous with the Batman and Star Wars franchises, but he’s also pretty good at summing up the Royal Wedding.

The last few weeks have been filled with everything and anything regarding the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, but that’s not the only topic that’s been dominating discussions lately. Hamill summed up all of them and more in a perfect tweet.

Hamill asked a rather innocent question of “What interests you most?” and put a few popular topics as choices. That included the Royal Wedding as well as the recent Yanni vs Laurel controversy that’s been everywhere. The list also features the recent topic of a new Batman prequel, though the actual project in development differs a bit. Hamill jokes that it follows Bruce Wayne’s parents as children, while the recent reports indicate it would focus on Alfred’s early life.

What interests you most?

A-The Royal Wedding

B-The Yanni vs Laurel Controversy

C-A Batman Prequel About Bruce Wayne’s Parents When They Were Children

D-The War Against Xmas

E-Please Just Kill Me NOW — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 17, 2018

After that, it’s about the War against Christmas, which we’re guessing refers to the Happy Holidays vs Merry Christmas debate that seems to spring up every year. The choice for E though is a simple one, saying “Please Just Kill Me NOW”.

With Gotham ending and a new Alfred project being pitched, Hamill could be ahead of the curve with the Batman idea. As for the Royal Wedding, the hype should die down a bit after this weekend, and it seems the Yanni vs Laurel thing has already mostly subsided, though…just saying…how do you not hear Laurel?

Hamill appeared in last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it might very well be his last appearance in a Star Wars film.

“I haven’t really thought about [Episode IX] because there’s such a sense of closure, Luke’s story is told. What more can I do?” Hamill said. “And you know, you have to start disconnecting from it emotionally. The main thing [that shocked me in The Force Awakens] was – Han Solo is killed! I’ll never get to work with Harrison again. Luke will never see Han again. That’s what struck me, that was the first break, we lost a member of the band.”

The loss of Carrie Fisher only served to reinforce that stance, so it is unknown when or if fans will see Skywalker grace the big screen once again in a galaxy far far away.