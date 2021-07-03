Star Wars: Mark Hamill Tells Fans to Say No to This Luke Skywalker Merchandise

✖

Mark Hamill is at it again! The legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always a delight on social media. Hamill often takes to Twitter to post fun stories, interesting facts, and hilarious jokes about the franchise that made him famous. Recently, he shared some behind-the-scenes information about the scene in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in which his character loses his hand. Now, he's back with some jokes about the merchandise that showcases Luke's painful loss.

"Collectibles that commemorate a grievous bodily injury... what's wrong with these people?!! Just say NO to #LukeDismembermentMerch," Hamill wrote. You can check out some of the merch in question in the tweet below:

Collectibles that commemorate a grievous bodily injury... what's wrong with these people?!!

Just say NO to #LukeDismembermentMerch. 👎😫 pic.twitter.com/6jepT9kCTO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 1, 2021

Twitter is not the only social media site that contains great Hamill content. The actor recently joined TikTik after calling out a fake account. Hamill's first video featured his dog, Mable, and it was an instant success. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 2 million followers. You can follow him on the social media app here.

Recently, Hamill was in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

As for Star Wars, there's a lot to look forward to from the franchise. The Book of Boba Fett recently wrapped filming with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is currently available to stream on Disney+.