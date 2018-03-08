Star Wars: Harrison Ford Felt Carrie Fisher’s “Presence” at Mark Hamill’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

To honor the many accomplishments of Mark Hamill in the world of film, TV, and theater, the actor earned a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with George Lucas and Harrison speaking at a ceremony honoring the actor. While Carrie Fisher’s absence was felt by all those in attendance at the event, Ford claimed she was only missing in body, as her spirit was there with them.

“When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us. But I feel her presence,” Ford shared with the crowd.

With the actress having suddenly passed away in late 2016, it proved to be an emotional moment, but Ford refused to let the ceremony be a somber affair.

Ford, who has a star himself, joked, “There’s a lot more people that showed up for my star. A lot more.”

The actor also recalled some of his earliest memories of working with Hamill on the original trilogy of films.

“I prepared myself for this experience by going back and looking at the screen test that I did with Mark. And I was surprised, actually, how good he was,” Ford recalled. “Not that, at the time, I felt that he wasn’t good, I thought he was great. He had just the right blend of youthfulness and enthusiasm. I think, George said at the time, that in a movie that was full of space vehicles and cosmic ideology that he wanted somebody, he needed a protagonist, that was comfortable with those things and could be both comfortable and serious in a world made up of those elements, and Mark certainly achieved that. “

Compared to Ford’s more gruff demeanor, Hamill has always had a more playful attitude, especially when interacting with fans. Ford noted that it was his co-star’s genuine spirit that helped lead him towards success.

“Mark is a friend that I don’t see very often, our lives have diverged to a certain extent, but I am very pleased for him,” Ford confessed. “He has been the master of his own experience, his own life, and he is, as he always was, a quiet, sincere, honest person. He’s not a grandstander and I think he has found comfort and utility and control of his destiny and I’m happy for you, pal.”

Fans had to say goodbye to Hamill’s career-defining performance of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, in which the hero sacrificed himself in hopes of helping others escape from the treacherous First Order.

