Star Wars: William Shatner Taunts Mark Hamill Over Hollywood Star Announcement

Two sci-fi icons crossed paths Thursday as Star Trek’s William Shatner ribbed Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill over his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

🤣 Thanks, Bill. It wouldn’t be as special without a classic Shatner-burn from you!

Live Long, But Get Lost- ❤️, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 22, 2018

“Can’t say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen,” Hamill wrote on Twitter in response to yesterday’s announcement that he will soon join the famous Hollywood landmark.

“When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a “Star” for just one crappy reality show,” the actor added, appearing to take a jab at President Donald Trump.

I truly worry about my country being led by someone who taunts Kim Jong Un about the size of his Nuclear Button, I consider him unfit for office-an unstable danger to the world & feel it’s my patriotic duty to oppose him.

I respect your disagreement too. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 22, 2018

Pressed about the Trump callout in response to the tweet, Hamill explained “I truly worry about my country being led by someone who taunts Kim Jong Un about the size of his Nuclear Button,” writing he believes the President to be “unfit for office” and “an unstable danger to the world.”

“It’s my patriotic duty to oppose him,” he added.

Hamill, who is as well-known for lending his voice to Batman villain the Joker in animation and video games as he is for his role as Luke Skywalker, sometimes utilizes his voice-acting talents to read President Trump’s tweets as a character dubbed “Trumpster.”

Hamill rang in the New Year by parodying Trump’s infamous “global warming” tweet.

Most recently, the actor took to social media to jokingly assure fans he’s still alive, simultaneously hinting at a return to a galaxy far, far away in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Hamill drew praise for his portrayal of the now bitter and crestfallen Jedi Master in December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Hamill’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony takes place March 8 at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the El Capitan Theatre, with Star Wars creator George Lucas and star Harrison Ford in attendance.

The Last Jedi is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting March 27.