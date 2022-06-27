Star Wars: Taika Waititi Is "Throwing Everything at the Wall" for His New Film

For Star Wars fans who are speculating all manner of storylines about what the upcoming film from Taika Waititi will explore, you're not the only one, as Waititi himself recently confirmed that he's experimenting with virtually any idea he can think of for the project to then fine-tune the adventure into something more cohesive. Waititi isn't the first filmmaker to develop an all-new story for the saga, but with previous standalone films in the franchise connecting to familiar corners of the franchise, he instead has the freedom to explore virtually anything he wants to deliver fans.

When asked by /Film is Waititi had to restrain his more absurdist or ambitious ideas for the upcoming film, he confirmed, "No, I'm able to kind of bring my tone. At the moment it's just very early, because I ... still haven't even finished the script. I'm still trying to come up with ideas and I'm mostly kind of in that part of the process where it's still very kind of open. And when I write, I kind of write every idea I've ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down into something. But I'm still throwing everything at the wall right now."

Even though Waititi and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns are clearly still trying to figure out what they want their film to be, the filmmaker has previously shared that, rather than feature surprise connections to well-known corners of the galaxy far, far away, it will venture into more uncharted territory.

"Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," Waititi shared with Total Film. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Lucasfilm had previously slated Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron as the next theatrical release in its schedule, which still touts a December 2023 release date, though reports have since claimed that Waititi's film could be the next to land on the big screen.

Stay tuned for details on Taika Waititi's Star Wars film.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!