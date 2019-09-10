Rian Johnson Gives Update on Progress of New Star Wars Films

After making a pretty profound impact on the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson is set to return to a galaxy far far away with his own trilogy of films. While there’s no telling exactly when those films are set to begin debuting, Johnson recently provided an update (of sorts) on what to expect. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Johnson was asked what the status of his current trilogy is, and gave a bit of a vague answer.

“I’m where I can’t say anything about it. Still completely in process with it.” Johnson explained, before adding, “It’s just, I don’t know. ‘It’s a process’ means it’s a process. So that means it could change, it could shift. There are a bunch of moving parts with it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson was then asked if he would have had the same answer if he’d been asked about his latest film, Knives Out, a few years back.

“I probably would have given you some answer and then it would’ve been totally different from the movie that came out.” Johnson revealed. “You know, it’s something that you write and you work on.”

The Last Jedi experienced a pretty bizarre run at the box office, enduring online vitriol from a small group of haters, while simultaneously earning positive reviews and over a billion dollars at the box office. Johnson has since confirmed that he wasn’t phased by the backlash and that it won’t affect the way he approaches his new trilogy.

“I feel like every Star Wars thing that ever gets made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that’s what makes them awesome,” Johnson shared in March of last year. “I don’t think it’s possible if you’re really telling a story you care about and having it come from your heart it’s just not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a healthy thing, I don’t think that’s a good way to tell a story.”

And while it sounds like even Johnson himself might not know where his trilogy will ultimately head, he’s expressed excitement in further exploring the Star Wars universe.

“It’s fun because it’s kind of thinking, ‘Okay, outside of the Skywalker story and outside of the recognizable iconography, what is this? What is Star Wars?’ Or what do we need to retain from that, to pull forward for it to still be Star Wars — and what can we leave behind?” Johnson shared in an interview last April. “They’re all the big questions that need to be thought of. And even the ones that we don’t know the answers to are things we need to figure out if Star Wars is going to be vital and alive moving forward and not just be a waxworks. We’re going to have to figure out how to tell vital new stories.”

The Star Wars franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.