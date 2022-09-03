Star Wars: New Andor Trailer Confirms Franchise's Timeline

Star Wars: Andor is finally premiering on Disney+ this month, and it will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and a new video shows Luna teasing the movie's place in the franchise. "Before a new hope emerges in a galaxy far far away. Before the creation of a devastating weapon known as the Death Star. And before a team of rebels known as Rogue One unite for the first time. An unsuspecting thief named Cassian Andor will be thrust onto a journey that sparks the birth of a Rebellion and sets in motion everything you've come to know," Luna explains.

"Discover the birth of rebellion. The three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars is streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars captioned the video on YouTube. You can check it out below:

Recently, Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the series and teased that the show will challenge what fans know about Rogue One. The actor also gave more insight into the show's timeline and second season plans.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

Star Wars: Andor's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on September 21st.