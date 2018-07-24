Lucasfilm Unveils Slate of New Star Wars Books at Comic-Con

Lucasfilm may have opted to skip a Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but the weekend wasn’t without its exciting reveals. One of the biggest shocks was the announced return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, though the world of literature will also offer audiences exciting stories in the near future. Check out some of the upcoming Star Wars books fans can expect, including adventures focusing on Padmé Amidala, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow

On-Sale: March 5, 2019

Padmé Amidala served Naboo well as its queen, but now she is ready to begin a new chapter in her life. Then the newly-elected queen asks Padmé to serve Naboo in a new capacity–as its senator. With the help of her devoted handmaidens, Padmé must figure out how to navigate the treacherous waters of politics and forge a new identity beyond the queen’s shadow.

Star Wars: Master & Apprentice

On-Sale: February 2, 2019

Set before the events of The Phantom Menace, this thrilling new novel from bestselling author Claudia Gray (Bloodline), stars Qui-Gon Jinn & Obi-Wan Kenobi on a dangerous mission for the Jedi!

Age of Republic, Age of Rebellion, and Age of Resistance

On-sale: Beginning December 2018

Journey through the entire Star Wars saga with Age of Republic, Age of Rebellion, and Age of Resistance, a 30-issue maxi-series chronicling the most iconic heroes & villains from across the galaxy. This epic Marvel Comics event starts in December with Age of Republic: Qui-Gon #1 and Age of Republic: Darth Maul #1.

Star Wars: Tales from Vader’s Castle

On-Sale: October 2018

Join a ragtag band of rebels in this weekly five-issue mini-series filled with eerie adventures from across the Star Wars saga. Told in the shadow of Vader’s castle, these spooky stories feature Hera, Kanan, and Chopper; Han Solo and Chewbacca; the Ewoks; and, of course, Darth Vader, himself! Beware the Tales from Vader’s Castle!

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy

On-Sale: October 30th

They are heroes and villains, Sith and Jedi, senators and scoundrels, mothers, mercenaries, artists, pilots. . . . The women of the Star Wars galaxy drive its stories and saga forward at every level. This beautifully illustrated, fully authorized book profiles 75 fascinating female characters from across films, fiction, comics, animation, and games. Featuring Leia Organa, Rey, Ahsoka Tano, Iden Versio, Jyn Erso, Rose Tico, Maz Kanata, and many more, each character is explored through key story beats, fresh insights, and behind-the-scenes details by author Amy Ratcliffe. Also showcasing more than 100 all-new illustrations by a dynamic range of female and non-binary artists, here is an inspiring celebration of the characters that help create a galaxy far, far away.

You can head to StarWars.com to see the entire slate of upcoming Lucasfilm books.

